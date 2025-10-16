Sudan: Energy Minister Outlines Vision to Revive Energy Sector At the 8th Russian Energy Week

- During the 8th Russian Energy Week in Moscow, Minister of Energy, Engineer Al-Mutassim Ibrahim Ahmed, unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at rebuilding and modernizing the national energy sector, which has been severely affected by the war waged by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its local and international allies against the state and its infrastructure.

In his address to the main session, the minister stated that the plan seeks to restore oil and gas production in war-affected areas, enhance operational reliability across all stages of the petroleum industry, and expand power generation capacity by integrating modern technologies in transmission and distribution management -- all in support of national reconstruction efforts.

"The cornerstone of our strategy is reliance on national expertise, which has kept essential operations running despite immense challenges," the minister affirmed, adding that substantial investments are being directed toward advanced technical training and professional certification programs to qualify personnel for managing next-generation energy systems.

Addressing the issue of brain drain, Engineer Al-Mutassim announced plans to establish specialized institutes for energy technology and research, in partnership with universities and the private sector, to develop programs focused on energy systems and renewable energy.

The minister further stressed that "oil and gas exploration and production remain vital pillars," noting that the government is working to rehabilitate existing oil fields and attract international investment, while pursuing a balanced transition toward renewable energy and cleaner combustion technologies.

In conclusion, the Minister of Energy extended an invitation to the international community to take part in Sudan's "reconstruction journey" through partnerships in knowledge transfer, joint research, and exchange of expertise -- all aimed at building an energy sector that supports Sudan's economic recovery.

It is worth noting that the 8th Russian Energy Week is one of the largest international forums in the energy sector, bringing together officials and experts from around the world to discuss the future of global energy.