Sudan: World Bank President Reaffirms Full Support for Sudan

United States, October 15, 2025 (SUNA) - World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his full support for Sudan during the meetings of the Arab Group, praising the ongoing coordination to advance priority files. He affirmed his readiness to take urgent action within the next two months to support reconstruction and economic recovery projects, particularly in the health, education, and environmental sectors, as part of the World Bank's efforts to assist Sudan.

State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and head of the Sudanese delegation to the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings, Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim, explained during his meeting with the World Bank President -- attended by the Undersecretary for Planning, Mohamed Bashar, and accompanying delegation -- that Sudan is currently moving toward a civilian transition and implementing economic and institutional reforms to support the transitional phase and strengthen reconstruction and recovery efforts.

The meetings of the African Group at the World Bank also witnessed the announcement of an initiative by the Bank's President to invest in infrastructure to promote transformation in the agricultural sector and create sustainable jobs through partnerships between the private sector and smallholder farmers, targeting 250 million farmers by 2030.