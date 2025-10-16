Sudan, Turkey Discuss Cooperation in Media Field

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Ali Al-Ayesir, met Wednesday in his office in Port Sudan with the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Fatih Yildiz.

The meeting discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the field of media.

In a press statement following the meeting, Ambassador Yildiz said that the discussions continued on issues related to cooperation between the two countries in the area of media institutions, affirming his country's readiness to provide full technical support to Sudan and share Turkey's media skills and expertise.

The Turkish ambassador also received a proposal from the Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Al-Ayesir, outlining the ministry's vision for future cooperation with Turkey.

