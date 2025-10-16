Sudan: Energy Minister Participates in Russian Energy Week Forum

- Minister of Energy, Engineer Al-Mutassim Ibrahim Ahmed, praised the strong bilateral relations between Sudan and Russia.

Speaking on the sidelines of his participation in the Russian Energy Week 2025 Forum, the minister asserted the importance of benefiting from Russian expertise in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and clean energy technologies. He stressed that such cooperation could play a vital role in Sudan's reconstruction and development efforts.

Engineer Al-Mutassim also highlighted Sudan's vast potential in wind and solar energy, noting that understandings have been reached with the Russian side and several Russian companies to invest in these areas, enhance technical capacities, and promote joint training to develop national expertise in clean energy.

The minister's participation came in response to an official invitation from the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

The forum focuses on discussions related to global energy transition, energy security, alternative energy technologies, and the building of international partnerships for sustainable energy projects.