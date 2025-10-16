Kenya: Kisumu Clergy Dismayed At Treatment of Raila's Body in Nairobi

Kisumu — A wave of disappointment and dismay has been registered by the Kisumu clergy following what they termed as disgraceful and disrespectful treatment of the late Raila Amolo Odinga's body during his final journey through Nairobi.

In a press address led by Bishop Charles Kokombo, speaking on behalf of the Kisumu Clergy Fellowship, the spiritual leaders express deep frustration over scenes of confusion, unrest and what they called a lack of national decorum surrounding the handling of Raila's remains.

"What we saw in Nairobi is not how a nation mourns its hero," Bishop Kokombo noted.

"This is not a benefiting send-off. The way the body was blocked from reaching Lee Funeral Home and Parliament is not just undignified, it is deeply shameful."

The clergy described the conduct of some mourners in Nairobi as demeaning to Raila's legacy.

Kokombo went further to note that instead of unity and order, the Capital City witnessed chaos and interference, which he believed undermined the solemnity of the moment.

The Kisumu clergy have called on all Kenyans to honor the structures and processes put in place by the national funeral committee, chaired by Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, saying the committee must be allowed to lead the proceedings with the dignity befitting a statesmen of Raila's stature.

"We must let the national committee work. We must respect the plan laid out by the family and government. Let us not politicize this moment. Raila was not just a Luo leader. He was a national figure, a father of democracy and he deserves a state funeral," Kokomo added.

The clergy emphasized that the international community is watching and how Kenya bids farewell to one of its most influential political furs sends a message about the nation's maturity and unity.

As Kisumu prepares for the climax of the funeral proceedings on Saturday, the message from the pupil is clear, peace, respect and dignity must guide the mourning.

"Let us not tarnish this historic farewell. Let us show the world that Kenya knows how to honor its own," Kokombo noted.

On Thursday, Kisumu leaders and the administration pitched tents at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo.

City Manager Abala Wanga and Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo visited the stadium to check on the preparedness before the body arrives for public viewing on Saturday ahead of its transportation to his Opoda farm in Bondo for an overnight vigil, followed by a state burial on Sunday.