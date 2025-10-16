Ethiopia: India, Ethiopia Hold Inaugural Joint Defense Cooperation Meeting in New Delhi

Addis Abeba — India and Ethiopia held their first-ever Joint Defense Cooperation (JDC) meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a new milestone in the long-standing bilateral defense relationship between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) at India's Ministry of Defense, and Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General for Defense Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation of Ethiopia.

According to India's Public Service Broadcaster, DD News, both sides reviewed ongoing defense cooperation and discussed new areas for collaboration, including training, joint military exercises, medical cooperation, and defense industry engagement. The delegations agreed to "further deepen and diversify defense cooperation activities," underscoring a shared commitment to expanding the partnership.

The JDC meeting is part of an institutional framework established under the Defense Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier in 2025 between the Defense Ministers of both countries. The MoU provides a structured mechanism for regular exchanges and strategic dialogue on defense matters.

The Broadcaster said Ethiopia remains one of India's key defense partners in Africa, with cooperation dating back to 1958. The growing defense relationship was also reflected in the participation of Ethiopia's Army Chief at the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave held in New Delhi from October 14-16, 2025.

In March 2024, both governments announced they were finalizing a defense cooperation agreement - delayed until after India's general elections - aimed at strengthening Ethiopia's military capacity through training and financial support.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to India, Demeke Atnafu, said at the time that the agreement was "a continuation of longstanding defense collaboration," recalling India's support in establishing the Harar Military Academy in the 1950s and subsequent training initiatives.

The initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to expand defense cooperation across Africa, enhancing regional security while building stronger bilateral ties. Alongside defense collaboration, the two countries are also exploring partnerships in digital infrastructure, including potential cooperation under Ethiopia's Digital Ethiopia 2025 plan using India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology.

Last week, Ethiopia and Pakistan have reached a similar agreement to enhance cooperation in defense and aviation as part of efforts to further strengthen their bilateral relations.

The agreement was reached on Monday, 6 October 2025, during a meeting between Jemal Beker Abdula, Ethiopia's Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary to Pakistan, and Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Defense.

According to the Embassy, the discussions focused on expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in several areas, including peace and security, defense, aviation, climate change, trade and investment, culture, and tourism.