Eritrea: Statement By Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam At the 19th Nam Ministerial Conference

document

Statement by H.E. Sophia Tesfamariam

Premanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations

At the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)

15-16 October, 2025

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kampala, Uganda

Your Excellency, Jeje Odongo Abubakar

Minister of Foreign Affairs the Republic of Uganda,

Excellencies and Distinguished Delegations,

Allow me first to extend my delegation's warm appreciation to the Government and People of the Republic of Uganda for their gracious hospitality and the excellent arrangements made for this 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement. We commend Uganda's leadership as Chair of our Movement and its tireless efforts to advance the outcomes of the 19th Summit held here in January 2024.

Mr. President,

As we assemble today to reflect on and assess the progress and challenges since the Summit, it is distressing that humanity is yet confronted with perilous global peace and security, geopolitical polarization, widening inequalities, environmental crises and the continued marginalization of the Global South in global decision-making processes.

For NAM Member States, these realities underscore the continuing relevance of the Movement's founding principles: solidarity, mutual respect, genuine cooperation and partnership, non-interference, and the right of all nations to pursue independent paths of development.

Mr. President,

The underlying causes of the interlocking and intertwined crises facing humanity are attributed to multiple factors. However, the glaring failure of the existing global governance architecture remains at the core. Predicated on the ill-premised "rules-based international order", the existing global governance architecture has been and continues to foment conflicts and proxy wars, promote military adventurism, deprive societies and monopolize resources, and abrogate the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Mr. President,

The existing global economic and financial institutions - the embodiment of the unfair and non-inclusive international order - are essentially designed to serve the very few and narrow ideals of the 'neo-liberal economic' outlook through exploitation and monopoly of the global economy and affluence while aggravating poverty across nations. Besides, the subtle institutionalization of corruption constitutes another means of manipulation and plunder.

The magnitude of exploitation of the resources in developing countries through the 'neo-colonial' arrangements is too evident to merit elaboration. The experience of Africa, a Continent endowed with 60% of the World's natural resources, is an object lesson. Ironically, this resource-rich Continent remains the source of raw materials needed for the economies and technological products of the covetous few 'developed countries' at a minimal price. In turn, the Continent purchases back value-added products at an exponentially high price, and this keeps most African nations under acute trade deficit and hence poverty.

Additionally, the Continent has been subjected to externally instigated wars and conflicts with the sole purpose for intervention and domination.

Mr. President,

The idea of "shared global affluence", the guiding theme of the Ministerial Conference, can only be realised once the ramifications of the above-highlighted malfunctions and ill-premises of the existing global governance architecture are rectified.

Realizing such a noble vision entails forging meaningful and symmetric ties of cooperation and partnership to boost our collective commitments and resources based on promoting fairness and justice as well as mutual respect for national independence and sovereignty. To that end, our Movement will require higher standards and a revitalized perspective to redress the injustices created by the dysfunctional global governance and accomplish the objectives laid before us, and thus achieve a shared global affluence.

Mr. President,

For its part, Eritrea remains committed to promoting economic self-reliance, social justice as well as South-South cooperation, and equitable global partnerships. We will continue strengthening collaboration with NAM partners, enhancing trade, technology transfer, and investment in human capital, with the goal of building resilient, and sovereign economies capable of contributing meaningfully to global prosperity and affluence.

Eritrea underscores the sovereign rights of all states, large or small, and the importance of respecting their independence, territorial integrity, and decision-making authority. We stress the principles of multilateralism, peaceful coexistence, and the protection of the sovereignty of all states, which remain central to our shared vision. Eritrea categorically rejects any reckless attempts transgressing these cardinal principles in pursuit of perceived geopolitical interests as these will lead to unprecedent regional and international destabilization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Eritrea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. President,

To conclude, Eritrea urges upon all NAM member states to mobilize their untapped resources and resolve to forge a global order predicated on the equal and full participation of all member States as opposed to unilateralism and the futile 'rules-based order.' NAM member States need to reassert their peculiar and historical responsibility to uphold the sacrosanct principles of equality, respect of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all nations and peoples as enshrined in the UN Charter and the Bandung Principles.

Eritrea reaffirms its solidarity with all NAM member states in promoting peace, justice, and inclusive development. In this regard, we reiterate our firm support to the right of self-determination of the Palestinian People as the natural and lawful entitlement that must not be compromised at any time. We further urge for the unconditional lifting of all forms of unilateral coercive measures and sanctions imposed on all NAM member States including Cuba, Eritrea, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

I Thank You!