Malawi: FCB, Umodzi Park Partner to Celebrate and Empower Women

First Capital Bank (FCB) says is it committed to empowering women in Malawi by supporting initiatives that promote their health and business growth, which are key areas that significantly impact women's lives and development.

The Bank's position was made clear during a High Tea Party event in Lilongwe on Wednesday, held in partnership with Umodzi Park to celebrate Mother's Day, under the theme 'Empowering Women in Business and Health'.

Speaking during the event, FCB Corporate Communications Manager, Memory Mwathengere, said the Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift women in different spheres of life.

"We were very delighted with this year's theme. As a Bank, we take these issues seriously because women today face numerous challenges that require both financial and emotional support. Partnering with Umodzi Park allowed us to celebrate women while also promoting their growth and wellbeing," said Mwathengere.

One of the keynote speakers, a business coach and entrepreneur Chifundo Chiphanzi, encouraged women to focus on financial discipline and long-term sustainability in their businesses.

"We are encouraging women to plan before spending money in their businesses. Proper planning and prioritisation not only sustain a business but also create room for growth and legacy building," she said.

On her part, Hlalapi Kunkeyani, a nurse at Kamuzu Central Hospital, highlighted the importance of women prioritising their health as a foundation for family and community wellbeing.

"A healthy mother is a strong mother. When a woman takes care of her health, she is able to care for her family, her community, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation," she said.

The event served as both a celebration of motherhood and a platform for women from various sectors to discuss critical issues surrounding entrepreneurship and women's health.