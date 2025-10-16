Malawi: From Hunger to Harvest - How One Village Defied Malnutrition and Reaped Hope

As dawn breaks over Visepo Village in Mpherembe, Mzimba District, the laughter of children mingles with the rhythmic sounds of farmers tending their fields. Once haunted by hunger and despair, the community now hums with energy, pride, and the sweet scent of freshly harvested maize.

It's a striking transformation for a village that, just five years ago, struggled to put even one meal on the table.

Today, neatly stacked bags of maize and lush home gardens tell a story of resilience -- a story that began with the Transform Project, an initiative under the NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Country Programme, supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy through Find Your Feet. What started as a modest effort to empower communities has blossomed into a local revolution against malnutrition and poverty.

For Rebecca Nkhata, a mother of four, the change has been life-altering. She recalls the difficult days when her children went to school on empty stomachs, too weak to concentrate.

"Before, we had no idea how to make money here," she says, smiling as she shells maize near her granary. "But ever since we got this sheller, our story has changed. We've managed to raise over 3 million kwacha and harvest 250 bags of maize -- something we never dreamed of before."

The maize sheller -- a simple yet transformative machine -- has become the heartbeat of Visepo's economic revival. With 72 members working together, the group began offering shelling services to other farmers, turning the machine into a thriving community enterprise.

Village headman Israel Mithi says the change has gone far beyond the maize fields.

"Malnutrition used to be our biggest enemy," he explains. "Now, we've conquered hunger through animal rearing, home gardening, and groundnut farming."

One of the village's proudest achievements is its groundnut seed loan initiative, which began with just 300 kilograms shared among 20 farmers. After one harvest, participants repaid more than double -- 602 kilograms -- enabling everyone to replant and even sell their surplus.

"We no longer face hunger in our village," Mithi says with pride. "Everyone now has food, and some are even earning money from what they grow."

According to Martin Gondwe, the Agriculture Extension Development Coordinator for Mpherembe EPA, Visepo's "village model" has become a blueprint for tackling hunger across Mzimba.

"We've seen major improvements in food security and dietary diversity," he says. "Families are now rearing goats, using manure, and growing a variety of crops -- all of which boost nutrition and income."

Recently, nine villagers each received five goats, adding milk, meat, and a new source of income to their households.

But while Visepo's success shines brightly, Malawi's broader battle against malnutrition continues. A 2024 UNICEF Malawi SMART Survey revealed a 30 percent rise in severe acute malnutrition among children under five in Mzimba compared to 2022. Experts warn that while projects like Transform offer crucial lifelines, sustaining progress requires long-term commitment, innovation, and community ownership.

Launched in 2020, the Transform Project operates in Rumphi, Mzimba, Kasungu, Dowa, and Mchinji, and is set to phase out in 2025. Yet, in Visepo, its legacy endures.

As the sun sinks behind Mpherembe's rolling hills, women carry baskets of vegetables from their gardens, children play in the fading light, and men gather around piles of maize -- proud symbols of how far they have come.

The project may be nearing its end, but for Visepo's farmers, this is only the beginning. Their true harvest is not just in their fields -- it's in their renewed confidence, their unity, and their unshakable belief that with innovation and determination, hunger will remain a story of the past.