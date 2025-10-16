Zimbabwe: Churches Demand Justice After Mutoko Mine Shooting

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has condemned the fatal shooting of a Zimbabwean man in Mutoko allegedly by a Chinese national employed at a local mining company, calling for justice and greater accountability in the country's mining sector.

The incident, which occurred on 9 October 2025, claimed the life of 36-year-old Fungai Nhau, who was reportedly shot by a Chinese supervisor working for Zhuhe Mining Company.

The case has reignited concerns over recurring reports of human rights abuses, unsafe labour conditions and violent confrontations involving some foreign-owned mining operations in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the ZCC described the killing as a grave violation of the sanctity of human life urging authorities to act decisively.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"No economic activity should ever be pursued at the cost of human dignity or the sanctity of life. The image of God in every human being must be respected and protected, regardless of race, class, or economic position," the Council said.

ZCC expressed alarm over what it called a growing pattern of human rights violations linked to some Chinese-owned mining operations citing cases of harassment, exploitation of local communities and disregard for cultural and environmental concerns.

The church body said such tensions were eroding community trust and threatening social harmony, adding that it stood in solidarity with Nhau's family and the Mutoko community.

The ZCC also welcomed a recent statement from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, which urged Chinese companies to act as partners in Zimbabwe's development uphold fair labour standards and engage respectfully with communities.

While appreciating the embassy's position, the ZCC called on the Government of Zimbabwe to ensure that such commitments are translated into binding obligations and enforceable regulations.

It also urged all Chinese companies to register with the embassy and align their operations with both Zimbabwean law and ethical standards.

The church body further called on the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct a thorough, impartial and expedited investigation into Nhau's death, insisting that justice must be served regardless of nationality or position.

"Justice must prevail, and those responsible must be held accountable to the full extent of the law," the statement read.

ZCC reiterated its commitment to peace, justice and reconciliation offering prayers for Nhau's family and calling for collective efforts to address systemic injustices in the mining sector.