Zimbabwe: Govt Unveils Festive Bonus and Major Perks for Civil Servants

The Government has announced a comprehensive package aimed at boosting the welfare of civil servants and pensioners, including a special festive season bonus, vehicle rebates, improved healthcare access and housing incentives.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo said the measures were part of ongoing efforts to build a motivated and productive public service while acknowledging the dedication of government employees.

Under the new plan, all civil servants will receive a one-off Special Presidential Bonus of US$150, to be paid in two instalments of US$75 in November and December 2025.

This bonus will come on top of the regular annual bonus and monthly salaries.

Moyo said a new Job Evaluation Remuneration Framework would be rolled out in the first quarter of 2026 a move expected to align pay structures with performance and job responsibilities.

In a further boost, the vehicle rebate scheme for government employees has been fully restored to 2022 benefit levels rewarding long-serving staff members in line with Statutory Instrument 124 of 2022.

The benefit will take effect from 1 December 2025.

The Government is also moving to strengthen medical benefits by recapitalising the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) to ensure sustainable access to quality healthcare for public workers and pensioners.

To promote long-term welfare, Moyo said 26,000 housing stands have been identified for civil servants--20,000 in Harare and 6,000 in Bulawayo with more allocations planned nationwide.

"These measures reaffirm Government's dedication to uplifting the welfare of its workers and pensioners, ensuring their continued contribution to efficient and responsive public service delivery," Moyo said.

The announcement has been welcomed by sections of the public service as a timely intervention ahead of the festive season though labour unions are expected to continue pushing for broader salary reviews in 2026.