Kenya: Court Shoots Down Suit Challenging Raila's 72-Hour Burial Plan

16 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The High Court has declined to stop former Prime Minister Raila Odoinga's burial following a petition filed to contest the 72-hour deadline set for his burial.

Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling indicated that the petitioner Michael Otieno failed to prove that the burial needs to be stopped.

In his suit papers, Otieno argued that there was no witness account to corroborate the allegations and the ceremony should thus be stopped and contended that the burial would violate Luo customs and traditions.

Yesterday, the burial committe chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced that the burial will be conucted in the shortest time according to Raila's wishes.

