Mauritius: Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future

World Food Day 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. This year's theme "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future" inspires harmonious effort to enhance food security and sustainable development. It is an opportunity to reflect on how we can get involved in building a food secure future.

In Mauritius, underutilised crops have the potential to promote food security in a sustainable manner. Food crops like jackfruit, breadfruit, moringa sticks are mainly grown in household backyards. Previous generations depended on these crops for dietary diversity, nutrition and health. However, with globalisation and economic development, underutilised crops have been overshadowed by imported foods. The value of backyard food crops was revived during Covid-19 lockdowns when households were faced with the challenge of maintaining a healthy nutritional status with what was available at hand. We need to learn from the Covid-19 experience, sensitise and educate households on how to make better use of backyard food crops and be better prepared for future threats to food security. For example, jackfruit, breadfruit and moringa sticks may be processed by households for extended shelf-life. Everyone can be mobilised to join hands to add value to backyard food crops and contribute towards sustainable action for food security.

Internationally, scientific literature highlights the nutritional significance, environmental adaptability and climate resilience potential of underutilised crops. In 2025, several publications have discussed challenges, opportunities and recommendations to mainstream underutilised crops in food systems. However, the reported barriers include: yield variability; inadequate crop breeding research and agronomic management practices; underdeveloped supply chains; fragmented data and limited knowledge; lack of policy support and public awareness; research and innovation gaps.

In Mauritius, the importance of a national food security strategy that integrates underutilised crops cannot be overstated. There is a need for policies and actions to set up underutilised crops value chains to contribute to the production of safe, nutritious and affordable food for everyone. We can work hand in hand to unlock the potential of underutilised crops in ensuring food security for the present and future generations.

