South Africa: Well Wishes for Class of 2025

Cabinet has wished the Class of 2025 well as they prepare for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, which commence on 21 October 2025.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said government acknowledges the dedication of teachers, parents and guardians, whose continued support provides learners with the confidence to excel.

"Cabinet calls on parents and guardians to remain actively involved by motivating and encouraging learners, while also ensuring that they have a supportive and conducive environment for study and preparation at home," said the Minister at a media briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, quality assurance body, Umalusi, expressed full confidence that the country's examination system is ready for the conduct, administration and management of the 2025 end of year national examinations.

According to Umalusi's audit report, a total of over one million candidates are registered to sit for various national examinations this year, including more than 900 000 learners writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams under the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Of these, 766 543 are full-time candidates, while there are a further 137 018 part-time candidates -- who wrote in previous years and are seeking to improve their results -- who will also sit for the 2025 examinations.

Earlier this week, the Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, said 77 442 candidates are set to sit for the examinations in that province.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is expected to lead the NSC Pledge Signing Ceremony with the Matric Class of 2025 at the Harry Gwala High School.

Friday's ceremony will take place in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.