Kenya: Username Properties Launches Username Sacco to Deepen Access to Affordable Finance

Nairobi — Real estate firm Username Properties Ltd has launched Username Sacco, a new financial institution designed to expand access to affordable finance for Kenyans both locally and abroad.

Username properties say the member-driven Sacco aims to make saving, borrowing, and property ownership more accessible through low-cost loans and flexible financial products.

The Sacco has already registered over 100 members, in what is says underscores an appetite for affordable financial empowerment solutions.

Speaking during the launch, Reuben Kimani, Chairperson of Username Sacco, stated that the initiative extends beyond traditional financial services.

"Username Sacco is much more than a financial institution; it's a community built on the values of financial literacy and empowerment. Our goal is to help ordinary Kenyans turn their dreams into reality by providing affordable and accessible financial solutions that meet their everyday needs," he said.

Kimani emphasized that integrity, transparency, and innovation will be at the heart of Sacco's operations as it works to open up more opportunities for financial inclusion and long-term prosperity.

Username Sacco will offer instant loans that provide quick, low-interest credit with no guarantors required.

It will also offer property loan packages enabling members to own land with as little as a five percent deposit and flexible repayment terms of up to 36 months.

Additionally, members will benefit from savings growth plans that allow them to earn dividends while steadily building wealth, as well as Diaspora Wezesha loans tailored for Kenyans abroad seeking affordable financing to invest back home.

During her address, Sarah Wahogo, CEO of Username Sacco, said the launch marks a key step in extending the company's mission of empowering Kenyans through accessible finance.

"The official launch of Username Sacco is not just a milestone but a continued opportunity to fulfil the broader Username Properties Vision to empower more Kenyans and help them to achieve the dream of home ownership through property loans in addition to other financial offerings," she said.

Wahogo noted that membership is open to all Kenyans, both locally and in the diaspora, with a one-time registration fee of Sh 1,000 and a minimum share capital of Sh 5,000, making it one of the most affordable entry points into formal savings and credit systems.