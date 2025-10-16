Somalia: DP World Launches New Jebel Ali - Berbera Shipping Route

DP World has launched a new strategic shipping route connecting Jebel Ali Port in the UAE with Berbera Port in Somaliland.

The new service, operating every nine days, enhances DP World's global network and reinforces Berbera's position as a key maritime gateway and logistics hub in East Africa.

The Jebel Ali - Berbera service strengthens trade links between the Gulf and East Africa, offering a faster maritime route into Somaliland. With scheduled stops at Aden and Djibouti, the service provides additional connectivity to key port cities, supporting greater access to markets across the Horn of Africa. From Berbera, cargo can connect onwards to inland destinations such as Ethiopia, providing an alternative to traditional logistics chains that rely on Djibouti Port and long-haul overland trucking. The new route also supports more predictable transit times and reduces exposure to regional bottlenecks.

The Berbera port's 1,050-metre quay enhanced infrastructure includes a 400-metre quay capable of handling Triple E vessels, extensive bulk and breakbulk handling facilities, and an annual livestock handling capacity of around 4 million heads. Berbera is also home to the region's most modern container terminal and the Berbera Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), designed to attract foreign investment and support long-term industrial growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ganesh Raj, Group Chief Operating Officer, Marine Services at DP World, said: "The Jebel Ali to Berbera service further complements DP World's investment drive into Africa. Building on the significant infrastructure we have developed across the continent, the service enhances connectivity for our customers as we continue to boost trade links between the Middle East and East Africa. In doing so, we are supporting the growth of resilient, sustainable corridors that unlock prosperity for our partners, customers and the communities we serve."

DP World's commitment in the Horn of Africa goes far beyond Berbera Port. The company holds a 58.5% stake in the container and general cargo terminal, providing deep-water access to major East-West shipping lanes, and has developed the nearby Berbera Economic Zone to accelerate local industrialisation. Already, more than 4.1 million heads of livestock are moved annually through Berbera to global markets, a trade worth over US $1 billion. Community initiatives, such as training the region's first "Solar Mamas" as solar-energy technicians, underline how trade infrastructure can deliver both economic and social impact.

Supachai Wattanaveerachai, CEO, DP World Horn of Africa, added: "The launch of this new corridor is a milestone in our ambition to build faster, safer, and more reliable trade routes. It reflects our commitment to creating meaningful economic benefits for businesses and communities in the region. Our work in Berbera is already stimulating trade and industry, while supporting wider community development. Looking ahead, this service will strengthen Berbera's role as a gateway for East Africa's future growth and prosperity."

DP World's growing presence in East Africa is helping reshape regional trade dynamics by offering alternatives to traditional routes through Djibouti and improving market access for landlocked and underserved areas. The company's strategy aligns with regional goals for economic diversification, infrastructure resilience and trade independence.

Berbera's growing importance is reinforced by investments in inland connectivity, most notably the corridor linking to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Backed by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the UK's Department for International Development, recent upgrades such as a 250 km road and the 22.5 km Hargeisa Bypass are improving transit capacity and expanding the port's reach into regional markets.

The commitment to African infrastructure extends across the continent, with close to $3 billion invested to date and another $3 billion committed to be invested in ports and logistics infrastructure on the continent in the next three to five years. Investments range from Rwanda's Kigali Logistics Platform to the Maputo Corridor in Mozambique, all aimed at building efficient, future-ready trade networks and reinforcing the Horn of Africa's role in global commerce.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Transport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since DP World began operations in Berbera in 2017, the port has undergone a significant transformation. Vessel productivity increased by 450%, with container volumes rising by 30% and general cargo throughput growing by 90%. Today, Berbera handles over 14 container vessels per month and has an annual container capacity of 500,000 TEUs, with expansion plans to quadruple this capacity to 2 million TEUs.

DP World continues to invest in its global network through new routes, advanced vessel technologies and sustainable operations. The launch of the Jebel Ali-Berbera service represents a significant step in the company's mission to deliver seamless and resilient maritime logistics solutions worldwide.