Somalia: Somaliland Defence Minister Meets U.S. Congressman Chris Smith Amid Push for Stronger Ties

Washington — Somaliland's Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali met on Thursday with U.S. Representative Chris Smith (R-NJ) in Washington, marking another step in expanding congressional engagement over Somaliland's evolving relationship with the United States.

The meeting comes as the U.S. House of Representatives advances legislation proposing the establishment of a U.S. Representative Office in Hargeisa and the inclusion of separate U.S. travel and advisory guidance for Somaliland. These provisions are embedded in key Fiscal Year 2026 foreign affairs and appropriations bills now moving through Congress.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Somaliland Mission in the United States said it "greatly appreciated Rep. Chris Smith's meeting today with Somaliland Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali to discuss steady progress in U.S.-Somaliland relations and chart next steps to strengthen our partnership." The Mission added that it "deeply values his leadership and commitment to advancing our shared priorities."

The engagement follows a September 2 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI), chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China. The lawmakers urged Washington to issue a separate travel advisory for Somaliland, calling the measure "concrete and immediately actionable." They said it would enhance global perceptions of Somaliland's stability, attract U.S. investment, and strengthen American efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Horn of Africa.

The diplomatic outreach reflects Somaliland's ongoing efforts to formalize engagement with the United States and secure lasting congressional backing ahead of an anticipated House vote.