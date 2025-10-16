Rwanda: Govt Expands Eye, Dental Care At Second-Generation Health Posts

The government is implementing targeted strategies to ensure the provision of eye and dental care services at second-generation health posts, in a move aimed at expanding access to quality and affordable primary healthcare, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Yvan Butera, has said.

He made the remarks on October 15 while responding, on behalf of the Prime Minister, to issues raised by senators concerning the operations of health posts across the country.

Also read: Nyagatare: Upgraded Ndego health post reduces cross border medical trips

During the session, Senator Adrie Umuhire, Chairperson of the Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights, said that although second-generation health posts have the equipment to provide eye and dental services, senators found that many were not yet operational due to a shortage of qualified personnel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She highlighted the restriction that previously prevented professionals from working in more than one facility, which contributed to underutilisation of available equipment.

"This makes health posts unable to provide such a service, yet we found that they have the required equipment but they are not put to use," she said.

Also read: Inside Rwanda's progress on reform to quadruple healthcare workforce

Responding to these concerns, Butera confirmed that, previously, some health posts had dental and ophthalmology equipment but lacked staff to utilise them. He emphasised that new policies, such as the dual clinical practice and increased recruitment, are intended to resolve these challenges.

According to the Ministry of Health, second-generation health posts are now officially providing dental and ophthalmology services, along with obstetric ultrasound - without requiring prior authorisation from the ministry.

As of June 2025, 24 health professionals including 13 dental and 11 eye-care specialists have been deployed to these facilities, particularly in rural and border areas. Recruitment efforts for additional personnel are ongoing, the ministry indicated.

More than 90 per cent of healthcare services in Rwanda are currently delivered through PHC, which includes community health workers, health posts, and health centres. The goal is to treat at least 95 percent of patients at this level.

Currently, Rwanda has 1,294 health posts which comprise 1,167 first-generation and 127 second-generation facilities. While all health posts offer general consultation, vaccination, child health services, family planning, minor surgery, and preventive care, only second-generation posts are authorised to provide dental and eye care.

Also read: Health sector reforms to boost retention of medical personnel

To address the shortage of specialised healthcare professionals, Butera told senators that Rwanda adopted a dual clinical practice policy, allowing eye and dental professionals to serve in multiple health facilities without compromising their primary duties.

This flexibility enables more efficient use of limited human resources and ensures that patients in underserved areas can access essential services.

The expansion of services is part of Rwanda's broader primary health care (PHC) reform, launched in 2024 and running through 2028. The reform aims to increase access to comprehensive, technology-driven, and low-cost healthcare across the country, according to Butera.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Butera also acknowledged Rwanda's overall shortage of healthcare professionals, with the country currently having one health worker per 1,000 people--far below the World Health Organization's recommended threshold of four.

However, he expressed optimism that national initiatives to train and deploy more personnel will help close this gap and improve service delivery at the community level.

Senator Marie Rose Mureshyankwano commended the establishment of health posts across the country, particularly near borders, noting that they have significantly improved access to care. "Before they were put in place, some residents had to cross borders to seek healthcare," she said.