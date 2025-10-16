Rwanda: Govt to Enforce New Eco-Friendly Rules for Settlement Planning

The National Land Authority (NLA) has issued new rules promoting environmental protection and climate resilience in the development of new settlement sites across the country..

The directive provides detailed guidance on preparing and implementing site development plans that prioritise green spaces, proper drainage, and disaster risk management.

According to the NLA, the framework seeks to ensure that new residential areas are designed to balance human settlement needs with sustainability and safety.

"Planning and design should foster belonging, strengthen social inclusion, and generate environmental benefits," the guidelines state.

Green and recreational spaces

All new settlement plans must include accessible green and recreational areas, such as community parks, playgrounds, and walking paths. The aim is to promote physical activity, social interaction, and environmental well-being.

Disaster risk management

Developers are required to protect steep slopes, wetlands, and areas prone to floods or landslides to prevent environmental degradation and loss of life.

Tree planting and rainwater harvesting

The rules call for tree planting along roads and boundaries to enhance greenery, while all developments must include rainwater harvesting systems to manage runoff and reduce flooding.

Waste management

Effective waste disposal and recycling systems are now mandatory to maintain cleanliness and support sustainable living in urban and rural settlements.

Cultural and ecological heritage

Sites of historical, cultural, or ecological significance must be safeguarded and incorporated into settlement plans to preserve community identity and biodiversity.

Sustainable mobility

The guidelines encourage well-connected road networks and non-motorised transport routes, including pedestrian and cycling paths, to ease movement and curb emissions.

The NLA said each district and the City of Kigali will establish a Physical Planning Technical Team to oversee implementation.

The multidisciplinary group will review and monitor projects to ensure compliance with national standards.

Officials say the new measures align with Rwanda's drive for planned urban growth and climate-resilient development, helping communities adapt to environmental challenges while improving quality of life.