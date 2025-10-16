East Africa: Rwanda to Host Third Edition of Kcb East Africa Golf Tour

A total of 120 Rwandan golfers will be joined by 200 others from across East Africa to compete in the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, which tees off on Saturday, October 18, at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

The tour, organised by BPR Bank Rwanda Plc, returns to Kigali for its third edition, drawing golfers from Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, and the host nation, Rwanda.

Participants will play in a scramble format, with a 10-minute interval between groups.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Brenda Anderson Nyakira, Lady Captain of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, welcomed the tournament to the 18-hole golf course and commended KCB's continued support to golf in the region.

"The KCB East Africa Golf Tour has truly transformed the golfing experience in the region. Hosting it here in Kigali allows our players to compete at a high level while strengthening the bonds that unite us as a golfing community," said Nyakira.

Home advantage could favor seasoned golfers David Rwiyamirira and Gerald Sezibera (both handicap 4), alongside Jenny Linda (handicap 8), who are among Rwanda players to watch as they take to the immaculate greens from as early as 6 am

Godfrey Kariuki Kamau, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BPR Bank Rwanda Plc, emphasized the bank's commitment to people-centered initiatives through sports.

"As our motto says, 'KCB exists for people for better.' That's why we continue to support this tour since its inaugural edition in 2023. It's important to grow this sport, as it helps attract investment, build connections, and engage participants who can also benefit from our financial services," said Kamau.

Rwanda's participation in the series has been both consistent and impactful. Last year's winners Kariuki Barnabas Nganga, Robert Anthony Olwit, Alphonsine Murekatete, and Benjamin Mukisa proudly represented the country at the 2024 Grand Finale in Sigona, Kenya, showcasing Rwanda's growing golf prowess on the regional stage.

To date, the tournament has been staged in 12 counties across Kenya, as well as in Uganda, Burundi, and Tanzania. According to organisers, tte response has been tremendous, with 27 teams already securing their places in the Grand Finale, set for December 5 in Nairobi, Kenya.

At the Grand Finale, the overall winning team will receive KSh 1 million (approximately Rwf 11.2 million), which will go towards a sustainability initiative at their home club.