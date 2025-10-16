Madagascar: Coup Leader in Madagascar Says to Be Sworn in As President

Madagascar's new military ruler, Michael Randrianirina, said on Wednesday, October 15, he would soon be sworn in as the country's president one day after the military took control of the island nation, Reuters reported.

It comes as the African Union suspended the island nation after a coup to oust President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, who was impeached by lawmakers after fleeing abroad during the weekend, has condemned the takeover and refused to step down despite Gen Z demonstrations demanding his resignation and widespread defections in the security forces.

Randrianirina said earlier that the military had taken power and dissolved all institutions except the lower house of parliament, or National Assembly.

"We will be sworn in soon," the army colonel told a press briefing on Wednesday, a day after the High Constitutional Court invited him to serve as president of the former French colony.

"We took responsibility yesterday."

Two sources close to him earlier told Reuters he would be sworn in as president in the next day or two.

A spokesperson for the African Union said on Wednesday that the bloc had suspended Madagascar with immediate effect following the coup, without sharing further details.

Suspension by the 55-member bloc carries political weight and could isolate the country's new leadership.

At a bloc meeting earlier on Wednesday, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said: "The rule of law must prevail over the rule of force. Our approach is grounded in law and dialogue."

