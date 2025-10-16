Rwanda: Decentralization in Rwanda - 25 Years of Meaningful Citizen Participation

As Rwanda marks 25 years of decentralization, the country stands as a compelling example of how effective decentralization can strengthen local governance, deepen democracy, and accelerate local economic development.

Also read: What you need to know as Rwanda celebrates 25 years of decentralisation

At its core, Rwanda's decentralization has placed citizen participation at the heart of governance, ensuring that citizens are not merely recipients of services but active partners and co-creators in shaping their own development.

Also read: Rwanda's decentralisation policy, a legacy of liberation

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This silver jubilee offers a moment to reflect on why Rwanda chose such a citizen-centered model and how, over the past 25 years, it has translated policy into practice and actions. Central to this transformation is a belief that sustainable development is only possible when the voices of citizens are heard, respected, and acted upon.

Why Rwanda chose a citizen-driven decentralization model

Rwanda's decision to adopt a citizen-driven decentralization model reflects a deep conviction that sustainable governance must be anchored in the voices, values, and needs of its people. This meant creating structures that bring decision-making closer to communities, allowing governance to be truly reflective of local realities.

Central to this vision is the establishment of elected Local Government Councils from the village to the district level. Designed beyond administrative roles, the councils act as inclusive forums where every citizen's voice is acknowledged and valued. They prioritize inclusive participation, with special attention to women, youth, persons with disabilities, and private sector representatives, ensuring that diverse perspectives shape governance at all levels. By embedding broad-based citizen participation through Local Councils, Rwanda's decentralization model moves beyond simple power devolution to truly empower citizens as equal partners in shaping their own development.

Mechanisms that work

Over the past 25 years, the establishment and strengthening of Local Government Councils has been the driving force behind Rwanda's success in implementing effective, inclusive decentralization. The councils have served as the primary mechanisms through which citizen participation, accountability, and citizen-led development are realized. This has proved that when governance is brought closer to the people, it delivers results.

At the frontline of Rwanda's decentralization is the Village Council, the highest decision-making body at the village level. This council is responsible for coordinating community affairs based on local priorities.

Its inclusive composition featuring representatives of women, youth, people with disabilities, community health workers, private sector, farmer promoters and animal health workers, and members of the Umugoroba w'Umuryango Committee.

Village councillors are elected by fellow community members, with each category electing its representatives. Women elect the members who represent them in the Village Executive Committee of the National Women's Council. The youth elect their peers to represent them in the National Youth Council. Persons with disabilities choose their representatives, and members of the private sector elect their delegate.

Community health workers, farmer promoters, animal health workers, and members of the Umugoroba w'Umuryango Committee are elected by the community, reflecting their broader mandate to serve and support the well-being and development of all residents. This inclusive, citizen-based election process ensures diverse representation and strengthens the Village Council's direct connection to the community, demonstrating how citizen-driven structures make decentralization work in practice.

At the Cell level, the citizen decentralization model is anchored in the Cell Council, composed of elected representatives from each village, along with inclusiveness of women, youth, people with disabilities, a representative of primary school teachers in the Cell, and private sector members. With a legally guaranteed minimum of 30% female representation and women currently holding 47.3% of elected positions, the cell council ensures that all categories of the community have a voice.

This inclusive structure strengthens citizen participation by creating a direct link between communities and decision-makers, allowing local needs to be clearly expressed and addressed. Transparent elections and grassroots involvement have fostered a strong sense of ownership and accountability, demonstrating that decentralization in Rwanda is not merely a transfer of authority, but a powerful tool for citizen empowerment and meaningful participation.

The Sector Council is the highest decision-making body at the sector level, composed of representatives of women. It has women holding 47.8% of seats, well above the 30% legal threshold, youth, people with disabilities, a representative of head teachers of both primary and secondary schools in the Sector, non-governmental organizations operating within the Sector, a representative of the private sector, and an official representing health institutions such as hospitals or health centres. This broad composition ensures that decisions made at the sector level reflect the diverse interests and needs of the community.

The District Council is composed of 17 members representing a cross-section of the community, including eight elected councillors, five women (currently 41.1%, exceeding the 30% quota), and coordinators of the Youth, Women's, and Persons with Disabilities Councils. It also includes the Chairperson of the private sector at the district level. This diverse composition ensures that the Council reflects the voices and interests of all segments of the population

As Rwanda marks 25 years of decentralization, the strength, inclusiveness, and legitimacy of Local Government Councils stand as one of the clearest symbols of citizen participation and grassroots leadership, from the village to the district level. These councils have institutionalized citizen voice and fostered inclusive representation, ensuring that governance reflects the realities and priorities of local communities.

More than just administrative structures, local councils have become trusted platforms for shared leadership, accountability, and citizen-driven development. They demonstrate that decentralization in Rwanda is not merely a policy reform, but a deeply rooted, people-powered system of governance that places communities at the centre of national progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Owing to the remarkable success of decentralization, more than 30 African countries visited Rwanda in 2024 to learn from its decentralization experience, recognizing it as a homegrown, practical example of how inclusive local governance can drive sustainable development.

Celebration of a people-centered legacy

Rwanda's 25-year decentralization journey is a powerful testament to what is possible when citizens are placed at the heart of local governance through Local Government Councils from the village to the district level.

The councils have empowered Rwandans to shape their own development priorities, demonstrating that the sustainable change happens when communities lead.

This silver jubilee is more than a celebration of governance reform. It is a tribute to every citizen who has served in or engaged with a local council, those who have voted, raised their voices in accountability forums, or contributed to local decision-making.

Rwanda today stands proud of a people-centered legacy built over 25 years of decentralization and citizen participation, a legacy rooted in inclusion, accountability, and grassroots leadership.

As the nation reflects on this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to a governance model that empowers citizens to have a voice and play an active role in shaping their community's future -- an enduring foundation that will continue to guide Rwanda's development for generations to come.

The author is a governance and decentralization practitioner and expert at the Ministry of Local Government.