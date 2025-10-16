Uganda: Prince Rahim Aga Khan Marks 54th Birthday By Completing Chicago Marathon

Chicago, Us — Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community and head of one of the world's most diverse transnational networks, marked his 54th birthday on Sunday by completing the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. The Ismaili Imam finished the 26.2-mile (42.2 km) race in just under five hours, joining tens of thousands of participants at one of the world's premier distance-running events.

According to the community's official announcement, the Imam expressed delight in seeing Ismaili members also taking part in the race and conveyed his appreciation for their encouragement and support along the course. He extended congratulations to his followers who participated, reflecting his consistent emphasis on health, resilience, and community spirit.

In recent addresses, the Ismaili leader has urged his community to adopt healthy routines and incorporate daily movement into their lives, regardless of age or occupation. "Make some time to move every day and play sports when you can. Whatever your age, and however busy you are, everyone can make an effort to move more," he told followers during a recent gathering in Nairobi, highlighting the importance of both physical and mental well-being.

Prince Rahim, who assumed leadership of the Ismaili Muslims earlier this year, is known for balancing his global responsibilities with personal commitment to physical activity. In addition to surfing, he has run marathons before, including the Berlin Marathon in 2024. His participation in Chicago on his birthday offered a symbolic display of leadership by example, blending spiritual guidance with universal values of health and discipline.

The Chicago Marathon, established in 1977 and now one of the six World Marathon Majors, attracts more than 50,000 runners annually from across the globe. With a reputation for its flat course and enthusiastic community support, the event has become one of the most celebrated races in international athletics. In 2024, it raised a record $30 million for more than 200 nonprofit organizations, underscoring its dual role as both a sporting and philanthropic platform.