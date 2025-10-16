Congo-Kinshasa: Western Province - Police Step Up Efforts to Curb Illicit Brew From DR Congo

15 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Police in Western Province have stepped up operations to combat illicit drinks and narcotic drugs smuggled from DR Congo.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvestre Twajamahoro, the Police Spokesperson for the Western Province, said that poor-quality liquor brands such as Simba, Waragi, Swing Vodka, and Mzee are being illegally brought into Rwanda and pose a danger to public health, especially in border communities.

Twajamahoro said marijuana, which has been seized on multiple occasions, is among the common drugs smuggled into the country, and Rubavu has the highest number of cases of all border districts in the province.

"In total, 1.5 tonnes of these illicit substances were confiscated in August and September alone, following an increase in our operations," he told The New Times.

"So, the increase in seizures is due to the fact that many more operations were carried out to catch them," he added.

To curb the problem, Twajamahoro emphasized that a wholestic approach is necessary. This, he said, includes training youth in reporting smugglers, awareness campaigns through educating people about the dangers of smuggling. There is also collaboration with security organs and local authorities to strengthen surveillance and night watches as possible measures needed to prevent future cases.

"We urge the population living near the borders to avoid these illegal cross-border activities, as smuggling is a crime punishable by law," he stated.

"Any loophole created by these people can be exploited by others seeking to destabilize our security."

In Nyamyumba and Bugeshi Sectors, authorities report a positive impact from the prevention measures against cross-border cases.

"We have seen only one case involving an illicit drink from DR Congo, locally called 'Siparu,' in the past three weeks," said Eric Mulindangabo, the Executive Secretary of Bugeshi.

"While we still encounter cases of 'caguwa' [imported second-hand clothes], youth groups established at the most-used illegal crossings have helped us significantly to decrease cases."

Mulindangabo underscored continued sensitisation among border communities to discourage smuggling so that the population will "fully understand the value of taxation and how harmful illicit drinks are."

Agnes Nyirahabwanimana, a resident of Bugeshi Sector, attributed the illegal border-crossing activities to unemployed youth, calling for more technical schools to solve the problem.

"A lot of people involved in smuggling are youths who did not go to school, seeking their way of making a living," she said. "More TVET schools and creating more jobs is necessary to give these young people an alternative way to earn a living."

