Kenya: Health Ministry Deploys 36 Ambulances for Medical Coverage During Reception of Raila's Body

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has deployed 36 ambulances to provide emergency medical coverage during the arrival and reception of the body of the late Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, October 16.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, said the deployment will ensure rapid medical response and safety for thousands of mourners expected to gather at the airport and along major routes in Nairobi.

PS Oluga said each ambulance is fully equipped with both Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) facilities, and staffed with a paramedic, nurse, and driver to provide immediate treatment and facilitate safe evacuation of any medical emergencies.

The Ministry said the ambulances have been drawn from the Kenya Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, Nairobi Disaster Service, Nairobi Emergency Services, and Kenyatta National Hospital.

A Port Health ambulance will also remain on standby at JKIA to offer supplementary support and coordinate with other emergency response teams.

Oluga added that mobilization efforts are ongoing to extend full emergency medical coverage to Kisumu and Siaya Counties, where national mourning activities for the former Prime Minister are expected to continue in the coming days.

"The Ministry is working closely with national and county emergency services to ensure public safety throughout the period of national mourning," PS Oluga said.

The deployment comes amid heightened preparations for the arrival of Odinga's body, with large crowds expected at JKIA and Parliament buildings where public viewing will take place.