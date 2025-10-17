Sudan and Egypt Renew Commitment to Quartet Peace Push

Cairo / Washington D.C. / El Fasher — Sudan and Egypt reaffirmed the vital role of the Quartet, comprising the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as the primary framework for ending Sudan's war and restoring stability. The announcement came following a meeting in Cairo yesterday between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Lieutenant General Abdelfattah El Burhan, Head of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Both leaders they expressed hope that the Quartet's upcoming summit in Washington D.C. later this month would yield tangible progress towards a ceasefire and a comprehensive political settlement.

According to the Egyptian Presidential Spokesperson and Ambassador Mohamed Al-Shennawy, both leaders underlined their countries' commitment to coordinated regional efforts that preserve Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

El Burhan arrived in the Egyptian capital for a one-day official visit, accompanied by Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem and Intelligence Chief Lt Gen Ahmed Ibrahim Muhafib.

The delegation met with President El Sisi at the Federal Palace, joined by Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Intelligence Chief Maj Gen Hassan Rashad.

Discussions focused on the escalating conflict in Sudan, the dire humanitarian situation in cities such as El Fasher, and the growing international push for peace.

Ambassador Al-Shennawy ,said the talks also addressed the Nile waters issue, with both sides rejecting any unilateral measures on the Blue Nile that violate international law, a clear reference to Ethiopia's controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

President El Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for Sudan's sovereignty and national cohesion, warning against any efforts to fragment the country or establish parallel authorities.

El Burhan echoed those sentiments, stressing the alignment of Sudanese and Egyptian interests on the Nile dispute and pledging closer coordination to defend shared water rights.

US mediation

The Cairo summit followed discussions between US President Donald Trump and President El Sisi earlier this week, during which both leaders reportedly reviewed the situation in Sudan.

Trump's senior adviser on Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, told reporters that Washington is considering tougher measures if humanitarian aid continues to be blocked from reaching besieged areas such as El Fasher.

Boulos added that the United States plans to revive mediation efforts on the GERD issue and acknowledged Sudan's recent steps to distance itself from Iran and curb extremist remnants from the former regime, moves he described as "positive signs" for improving relations with Washington.

Sudanese response

Speaking after returning to Port Sudan from Cairo, Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem said President El had assured his country's readiness to "do everything possible to restore normal life in Sudan and achieve lasting peace."

Salem added that both leaders viewed the recent Gaza ceasefire initiative brokered by President Trump as a potential model for broader regional stability, including in Sudan.