Madagascar: UN Condemns Madagascar Military Takeover, Urges Return to Constitutional Order

Sarah Tétaud/RFI
Protesters wave placards near Ambohijatovo Square in Antananarivo, on 25 September 2025.
16 October 2025
UN News Service

The UN has condemned Madagascar's military takeover, calling for the immediate restoration of constitutional order following last week's ouster of President Andry Rajoelina.

"The Secretary-General condemns the unconstitutional change of government in Madagascar and calls for the return to constitutional order and the rule of law," UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the UN stood ready to support national efforts "towards the attainment of that goal," in collaboration with regional partners including the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Secretary-General also encouraged all Malagasy stakeholders, "including the youth," to work together to address the underlying causes of instability in the country, which has experienced recurring political crises over the past two decades.

Unfolding crisis

The statement came as media reports said an elite army unit known as CAPSAT seized power earlier this week, hours after parliament voted to impeach President Rajoelina.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who now controls the military, told reporters he would be sworn in as president on Friday and was open to dialogue with the AU, which has suspended Madagascar's membership following the end of civilian rule.

The military authorities have reportedly promised elections within two years.

A three-time president, Mr. Rajoelina left the country between 11 and 12 October following the weeks-long "Gen-Z" protest.

Humanitarian situation

Beyond the political turmoil, Madagascar continues to grapple with overlapping humanitarian emergencies.

Years of drought, cyclones and locust infestations have devastated crops, while a malaria outbreak has further strained the fragile health system.

Nearly 29,000 people are already facing emergency levels of hunger in the Grand Sud region - a figure projected to rise to 110,000 by early 2026.

Mr. Dujarric warned that funding cuts have further constrained UN relief operations, urging international partners to maintain support for the Malagasy people.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.