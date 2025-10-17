Tanzania: National Museum Receives Historic 'Sharpeville' Painting

Dar es Salaam — The National Museum of Tanzania has received a powerful historical painting titled "Sharpeville", created by the late Doreen Mandawa, an artist and activist renowned for her deep commitment to African liberation movements.

The donation marks a significant enrichment of the museum's national art collection and reaffirms Tanzania's ongoing dedication to justice, remembrance, and pan-African solidarity.

The painting, which commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre in South Africa, was officially handed over by the Norwegian Embassy during a ceremony held yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

The event brought together diplomats, historians, artists, and cultural leaders, highlighting the growing role of art in shaping public memory and national identity.

"This is more than a painting, it is a story of resistance, a piece of history, and a reminder of our shared humanity," said Norway's Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Tone Tinnes, during the handover.

"Today, we gather not only to celebrate a work of art, but to honour a life lived with courage, creativity, and conviction. It is with immense pride that I present Sharpeville, a powerful work by the late Doreen Mandawa, to this esteemed museum."

Born in Scotland in 1929, Ms Doreen Mandawa moved to Tanzania in 1964, where she lived and worked until her passing. Ambassador Tinnes described her as a lifelong activist who stood firmly against apartheid and human rights violations.

"That spirit of defiance and compassion can be felt in every canvas she touched," she added.

The painting "Sharpeville" captures the tragedy of the massacre in which South African police opened fire on peaceful protestors demonstrating against apartheid-era pass laws.

"In this painting, Doreen does not turn away from the pain; she confronts it with colour, form, and emotion. It is a cry, a memory, a warning, and a call to conscience," the ambassador remarked.

Ambassador Tinnes also reiterated Norway's ongoing support for Tanzanian artists through collaborations with local and international organisations such as Mokasi, Artspace, SIDEA, and MUNGA.

"These partnerships empower artists to explore themes such as democracy, women's empowerment, and social justice," she noted.

She encouraged the National Museum to consider curating a dedicated exhibition to honour Doreen Mandawa's legacy.

"Let Doreen's voice continues to echo through these halls, reminding us that art is not merely decoration, it is a declaration, "said Ms Tinnes.

Receiving the painting on behalf of the museum, Acting Director General Ms. Adelaide Salema emphasised its cultural and historical importance.

"This painting strengthens our collection and enriches our exhibitions, allowing us to tell stories that reflect Tanzania's history and its connection to the African continent and beyond."

She highlighted how the museum uses art to bridge disciplines, science, history, and culture, and to convey complex narratives in ways that resonate with the public.

"Art allows us to educate, inspire, and spark meaningful dialogue," she said.