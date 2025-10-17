South Africa: Free State Protesters Demand Action On Crime

March in Bohlokong to hand over memorandum to police and department of justice

Members of the Bohlokong Community against Drugs and Crime in Bethlehem, Free State marched to the magistrates court and the police station on Wednesday to hand over memorandums demanding action on crime.

The group has threatened to shut down the town if the departments of justice and police do not take action.

They say criminals, including known drug dealers, are escaping justice.

In October 2022 the community of Bohlokong went on a protest and attacked some of the shops which they claimed were selling drugs. They burned cars, tuckshops and a scrap yard.

Among the demands in the memorandum submitted to the Department of Justice, is a review of cases where suspected drug dealers are granted bail.

In the memorandum to the police, the marchers demand faster laboratory processing for drug cases and better street patrols. "We are experiencing a high murder rate in our town recently, compared to the time where we used to have ward patrollers. We are sure that SAPS has enough resources and equipment to do a better job than patrollers," they said.

Ntsekiseng Mahlatsi, a senior clerk at the Bethlehem Magistrates Court and Lieutenant-General Kedibone Mokalake, SAPS district commander in Thabo Mofutsanyana, received the memorandums and promised feedback within 14 days.