Mozambique: Forgives Part of Mozambique's Public Debt

Maputo — The Chinese government has decided to forgive Mozambique's interest-free loans falling due until 2024 and donate 100 million yuan (about 14 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

According to government data, 14 per cent of Mozambique's foreign debt in March of this year was held by China, the country's largest bilateral creditor, with a stock of 1.3 billion US dollars.

According to Mozambican Prime Minister, Benvinda Levi, who made the announcement on Wednesday, in Beijing, on the sidelines of the "World Leaders' Conference on Women and commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action', Chinese President Xi Jinping also announced the allocation of 100 million dollars to the Fund for Global Development and South-South Cooperation, plus 10 million dollars to UN Women to fund projects dedicated to the empowerment of women and girls.

"We had two positive pieces of news from Chinese President Xi Jinping, one of which was the donation to our country of 100 million Yuan and the forgiveness of interest on loans granted to Mozambique until 2024', said the Prime Minister. (However, Xi did not promise any new loans).

According to Levi, the Chinese president also proposed guidelines for strengthening women's rights worldwide, claiming that an environment of peace is crucial for stability, "protecting women in conflict-affected regions, and expanding high-quality development with women's inclusion in the opportunities generated by global modernization and new technological revolutions.'

President Xi "also proposed improving governance systems and laws that aim to protect women's rights and interests, and strengthening international cooperation to consolidate a global government focused on women', said the Prime Minister.

According to Levi, at the audience granted by Xi Jinping, it was agreed to continue implementation of ongoing projects and identify new initiatives for priority areas of the National Development Strategy for 2025-2044 and the Five-Year Plan for 2025-2029.

"We highlighted agriculture throughout its value chain, education, technical and vocational training, including increasing the number of scholarships, healthcare, digital transformation, industry, tourism, mineral resources, hydrocarbons, transportation, and logistics', she said.