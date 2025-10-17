Ethiopia: Canada's Ambassador Pledges Expanded Economic Cooperation With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Canada and Ethiopia have lots to do together to support key sectors for economic relations, including aerospace, renewable energy, mining, education, Canada's newly appointed Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nicolas Simard, told ENA.

The Ambassador, who presented his credentials to President Taye Atske Sellasie said he had "a great conversation with the President", covering issues of peace, security and economic relations.

"We discussed a range of issues, especially in a space of peace and security and economic relations," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elaborating further Ambassador Simard said: "I mentioned (to the President) that we have lots to do together to support key sectors for economic relations, including aerospace, renewable energy, mining, education."

The credential presentation coincided with a significant milestone in Canada-Ethiopia relations marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations.

According to the Ambassador, "Ethiopia is the second largest partner of Canada in the world in terms of development assistance, after Ukraine, and the biggest in Africa, with about 195 million dollars of development assistance per year".

Speaking about future cooperation, he stressed the interconnection between economic development and regional stability.

"You cannot have greater economic cooperation without peace and security in the region. So this is something we work together with Ethiopia," Ambassador Simard stated.

The Ambassador brings extensive African experience to his new role. "I have the chance of seeing other African countries, because I've been ambassador as well in Congo, in DRC and in Mali. I just arrived from Bamako after two years."

He also pointed out Canada's renewed focus on Africa through a comprehensive strategy launched earlier this year.

"We do have, since March of this year, an Africa strategy not only to expand our footprint in Africa, but also invest more in economic relations and in peace and security," the Ambassador explained.

Ambassador Simard expressed optimism about expanding the bilateral relationship beyond traditional development cooperation into new economic sectors.