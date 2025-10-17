Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Warns Ndf Troops Against Political Interference and Bypassing Chain of Command

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has warned Namibian Defence Force (NDF) members against political involvement and bypassing the chain of command when raising grievances.

She says this could be a threat to the country's national security.

"I am aware that some of our men and women in uniform find comfort in side-stepping the established chain of command to air their grievances to individuals and entities outside the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs," she says.

The president says some members have resorted to consulting political office-bearers to serve as their spokespersons to announce their grievances in the public domain.

She says such behaviour should not be tolerated.

"You must remain outside politics and remember ours is caring and listening to the government. We are also sensitive to the well-being of our people, let alone our men and women in uniform," she says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said this at the first live NDF counterterrorism firing exercise at the Etiro training base at Karibib on Wednesday.

She reminded the soldiers that upon joining the NDF, they took an oath and affirmed their position to serve the government to protect the Constitution.

While the Constitution guarantees every Namibian citizen the right to belong to any political party of their choice, and to cast a vote in favour of these political parties, the commander-in-chief explained that the defence policy prohibits active service members from wearing and displaying their party colours while on duty, or at any NDF premises, or to participate in political activities.

"Active service members are prohibited by the defence policy to hold public office other than their military appointments prescribed in the Defence Act.

"All those prohibitions are necessary as you hold a special position in the country and a unique responsibility that requires your commitment and undivided attention at all times," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah called on the management of the ministry and the NDF to ensure that such behaviour is rooted out.

"Those found on the wrong side of the law should answer for their misconduct," the president said.

