Namibia: Katutura Hospital Solar Water Heating Project 20% Done

16 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Works and Transport says restoration of the solar water heating system at Katutura Intermediate Hospital is 20% complete, with the project targeting early completion by the end of November.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi told the parliament on Monday that the N$10-million project, implemented by Namibia Engineering Cooperation and Pumps, began on 12 August this year and was initially scheduled for practical completion by 13 January 2026.

"This contract, valued at N$10 269 158.82, has a completion timeline of six months, with practical completion scheduled for 13 January next year," he said.

Nekundi said progress on site has been steady, with all damaged panels removed and handed over to the Ministry of Health and Social Services for proper disposal.

Photovoltaic solar panels and controllers have already been delivered, and the installation of piping and circulation pumps is set to begin in mid-October once the heat pumps arrive.

"The overall project progress stands at 20%, reflecting a methodical and quality-focused approach to ensure longevity and reliability of the system," Nekundi said.

The restoration covers the main hospital building, nurses' home, and kitchen area.

The project scope includes replacing damaged solar collectors, worn copper piping, and outdated panels, while introducing heat pumps in critical areas to improve efficiency.

Nekundi said the contractor continues to follow strict site instruction protocols to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the project.

