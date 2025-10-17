Rwanda: Odinga's Legacy Will Be Remembered for Generations - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has extended his condolences to the family of Raila Odinga, Kenya's former Prime Minister, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, saying his legacy will be long-lasting.

Odinga died in Kerala, India, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been undergoing treatment. He was 80.

ALSO READ: Ruto honours Raila Odinga, declares national mourning

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"On behalf of the people of Rwanda and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, to my brother President William Ruto, and to the people of Kenya," Kagame wrote in a post on X.

"His lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa will be remembered for generations to come.

"We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Kenya during this time of national mourning."

ALSO READ: The life of Raila Odinga, a kingpin in Kenyan politics who died in India

Odinga's visit to Rwanda was in March 2024, after he had announced his bid to head the African Uniion Commission.

Kagame had endorsed Odinga's candidacy for the Chairperson position of the African Union Commission (AUC), although the election was won by Djibouti's former Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"I respect Raila Odinga; I know his struggles," President Kagame said at the time.

ALSO READ: Kenyans in Rwanda reflect on 'father figure' Raila Odinga

Kagame also commended the performance of the Kenyan politician when he was AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development, a position he held from 2018 to 2023.

"He did a good job of that, [and had] a full grasp of it. We will give him our support and wish him well."

"And not only the support to be there, but even when he is there, we'll give him support for Africa to succeed," the President said.

In the same month, Kagame met Odinga at Village Urugwiro, where the two discussed matters of regional and continental importance.

ALSO READ: Kagame meets AU Chair contender Raila Odinga

During the launch of Odinga's AUC campaign in August last year, Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, Gen (Rtd) James Kabarebe, described him as "the ideal candidate" for the position.

Odinga's connection with Rwanda stretches back over a decade. In 2011, while serving as Kenya's Prime Minister, he visited Kigali and held talks with Kagame on regional cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Odinga had been politically active since the 1970s. His father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was the first vice president of independent Kenya.

Odinga was the Member of Parliament for Langata Constituency from 1992 to 2013.

Odinga served as Kenya's prime minister from 2008 to 2013.

Until his death, he was the party leader of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He was also a businessman.

He contended for the presidency five times and lost. He lost his fifth bid at the presidency in 2022, after William Ruto won with 50.5%. He had run for president in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.