Uganda: Mao Blames 'Legal Gymnastics' for Delayed Justice

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has condemned what he described as "courtroom drama and political theatrics" that continue to delay justice in Uganda, warning that such conduct threatens public trust in the judiciary and undermines the rule of law.

Speaking during the launch of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Strategic Plan 2025-2030, Mao said courts must remain venues for fairness and truth, not arenas for political showmanship.

"It's good for the country that anyone accused of a crime is tried and given a fair chance to defend themselves," Mao said.

"But we have a challenge where politicians are now turning courtrooms into political stages instead of letting justice take its course."

He cited the long-running case of former FDC president Dr. Kizza Besigye, saying the matter has faced unnecessary delays despite the ODPP having witnesses ready to testify.

"Those who are supposed to defend Dr. Besigye keep bringing complicated issues instead of allowing the trial to proceed. This case could be resolved quickly if all parties focused on substance rather than sideshows," Mao said.

The minister also expressed concern over rising hostility toward justice institutions, revealing that some officials from the Ministry of Justice were recently expelled from Parliament amid accusations of interference.

"That's a worrying sign of hostility toward the justice system. We must protect our institutions if we are to uphold the rule of law," he said.

Mao urged the ODPP to strengthen its communication and public engagement capacity, recommending the recruitment of a professional communications officer to help bridge the gap between legal institutions and citizens.

"The ODPP needs a professional communications officer--not necessarily a lawyer--who can explain complex legal matters in simple language that ordinary citizens understand," he said.

He further decried the limited funding allocated to the prosecution body, noting that the current Shs105 billion is insufficient given the rising caseload and government's plan to expand judicial presence across the country.

"Every constituency will have a magistrate's court, and each region will have a High Court and a Court of Appeal. We need more than Shs200 billion to make this possible," Mao said, adding that new crimes such as cyber fraud and terrorism demand enhanced cross-border collaboration.

The minister also called for tougher anti-corruption laws, stronger witness protection, and the deployment of experienced judicial officers in remote areas to promote fairness and efficiency.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. We must eliminate unnecessary drama from our courts and let the law take its rightful course," he concluded.

In her remarks, Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo highlighted major achievements recorded under the outgoing five-year plan, including the prosecution of more than 900,000 criminal cases--269 percent above target--with a 68 percent conviction rate.

"These achievements demonstrate the dedication of our prosecutors who have worked tirelessly to deliver justice even under resource constraints," Abodo said.

She noted that the ODPP has introduced several reforms to streamline prosecution, such as Prosecution-Guided Investigations, Plea Bargaining Guidelines, and the digital Prosecution Case Management Information System (PROCAMIS), now operational in 47 stations nationwide.

The ODPP also reported recovering 37 percent of proceeds of crime, processing 119 Mutual Legal Assistance requests, and executing 54 extraditions--surpassing its international cooperation targets.

Abodo, however, cited persistent challenges including understaffing--with only 40.3 percent of positions filled--limited ICT infrastructure, and security threats to prosecutors.

"These lessons informed our new five-year Strategic Plan, which focuses on institutional growth, digital transformation, and victim-centered justice," she said.

Anchored on two pillars--Criminal Prosecutions and Institutional Development--the ODPP Strategic Plan 2025-2030 aligns with the National Development Plan IV.

It aims to strengthen Uganda's justice system, enhance efficiency, and support national transformation.

"Our goal is to build a crime-free society by ensuring that justice delivery is efficient, transparent, and inclusive," Abodo emphasized.