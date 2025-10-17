South Africa: Cape Firefighters Battling Raging Glencairn Wildfires - South African News Briefs - October 17, 2025

Cape Firefighters Battling Raging Glencairn Wildfires

Firefighters are battling strong south-easterly winds along the Glencairn Expressway near Capri as they work to contain a wildfire threatening nearby homes, reports EWN. SANParks said that crews are tackling the blaze from both flanks to stop it from spreading toward residential areas. More than 60 firefighters are on the scene as flames, believed to have started on Jonkersdam Mountain, move rapidly down the slopes. The blaze is moving close to the residential area in Capri, but no evacuations have been ordered, although emergency services have urged residents to remain alert.

Renewed 30-Day Taxi Route Closure Looms in the Western Cape

A renewed 30-day shutdown of taxi routes between Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Somerset West may be on the horizon, as rival associations CATA and CODETA remain deadlocked, reports EWN. The Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, has given both groups until 3 pm to explain why the closure should not be extended. The initial 30-day court-ordered shutdown, imposed to curb deadly route-related violence, has expired without resolution. CODETA's Makhiosandile Tumana has called for a neutral mediator to lead peace talks, while CATA's Nkululeko Sityebi said discussions would only proceed after the association's upcoming elections, expected to provide clearer direction next week.

Govt Pledges Support to Repatriate Bus Crash Victims

The government has pledged support to Zimbabwe and neighboring countries in repatriating the victims of a deadly bus crash in Makhado, Limpopo, that killed 43 people and injured dozens more, reports EWN. The long-distance bus, traveling to Zimbabwe, veered off the road. While some of the victims have been positively identified, others are still awaiting identification. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has said that the government is ready to provide support. He said that the accident was unnecessary and preventable if road traffic regulations were adhered to and enforced, and called on all road users, in particular, public transport users, to obey the law by using only roadworthy vehicles, avoiding overload of both passengers and luggage, and driving safely.

