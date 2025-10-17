Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Receive Govt Performance Report

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is also the ruling party's First Secretary, is expected to present the Government's performance report at the ongoing ZANU PF National People's Conference in Mutare.

The conference serves as a platform for the party's members to assess developments over the past year and evaluate how far the Government, which ZANU PF mandated to govern on its behalf, has gone in meeting the aspirations of Zimbabweans.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare yesterday, ZANU PF spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa described the gathering as a vital accountability forum where members engage in discussions about the party's performance and its alignment with national development goals.

"The conference is an annual review of the work of the party in the interim period between congresses," said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

"So, it is very important that we have this annual conference every year because it gives a chance for the membership of the party to question what has been going on during that particular year as we strive to fulfil our compact - our covenant with the people of Zimbabwe.

"And the President will be there to give the worksheet of what the Government has been doing.

"The Government was delegated by ZANU PF to rule on its behalf."

He said the party maintains oversight over its elected representatives and Government institutions to ensure service delivery and fulfilment of electoral promises.

"ZANU PF does not rule on behalf of the Government, but we need to supervise the work of the ministers.

"We need to supervise the work of the Government agencies delegated by the Constitution to fulfil the wishes of Zimbabwe.

"And what are the wishes?

"The wishes of Zimbabweans are to get a better life."

Amb Mutsvangwa said the party takes its mandate seriously, aware that its legitimacy depends on continued delivery.

"ZANU PF takes seriously its assignment to the people of Zimbabwe because if it does not fulfil that prospect of a better life, it will be voted out of power," he said.

"That is why ZANU PF is so particular.

"That is why these meetings are very important . . ."

He said the Mutare conference is expected to draw between 2 000 and 3 000 delegates representing all provinces and various levels of party structures, from provincial and district executives to branches and cells.

"We are a party which has a bottom-up structure to the top.

"We just don't come from nowhere. We come from those structures and this is owed to our national liberation war because we had to organise the people to overcome the menacing organisational ascendancy of the British," he said.

Amb Mutsvangwa noted a renewed sense of optimism within the party, driven by progress highlighted in recent Central Committee and Politburo meetings.

"We are very happy on that note to say, according to what came from the Central Committee and according to what came from the Politburo, the governance worksheet is offering hope for the people.

"Hope may have almost died by 2017. It has been revived. It is growing. It is alive among Zimbabweans. There is a new can-do spirit among Zimbabweans."

He also underscored the party's democratic credentials, saying ZANU PF remains committed to upholding the will of the people.