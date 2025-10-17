Zimbabwe: Special Presidential Bonus for Civil Servants

CIVIL servants will this year receive a special bonus of US$150 in addition to the regular annual bonuses and salaries, courtesy of President Mnangagwa under the Special Presidential Bonus arrangement.

The special bonus, which signals the President and the Second Republic's commitment to improve the welfare of Government employees, will be disbursed in two batches of US$75 starting end of next month.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo made the announcement as part of the outcomes of the National Joint Negotiating Council meeting held yesterday morning.

"The Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to improving the welfare of civil servants and pensioners as part of its ongoing efforts to build a motivated and productive public service.

"Following ongoing engagement between Government employees and in pursuit of achieving this objective, Government seeks to announce the following interventions;

"To provide festive season relief and recognise dedicated service, Government will pay a once off Special Presidential Bonus of US$150 for all civil servants, which will be disbursed in two equal instalments of US$75 in November and December 2025.

"This will be in addition to the regular annual bonus and salaries," he said.

Minister Moyo also announced that the implementation of the Job Evaluation Remuneration Framework will commence early next year as was planned.

The civil servants' car rebate scheme, he said, will be fully restored to the introduction levels when it was launched some three years ago.

The scheme was revisited along the way to plug loopholes and corrupt activities by some beneficiaries.

"The Job Evaluation Remuneration Framework will be implemented in the first quarter of 2026 and the restoration of vehicle rebate scheme.

"The civil servants' vehicle rebate is being fully restored to 2022 benefit levels, rewarding long service and commitment as reflected in Statutory Instrument 124 of 2022 with effect from 1 December 2025," he said.

Minister Moyo said these measures are part of Government efforts to enhance civil servants' remuneration and welfare.

Government is also moving to revitalize medical insurance through recapitalising the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

The move is aimed at ensuring sustainable access to quality healthcare for public servants.

Minister Moyo said 26 000 Government employees will receive residential stands as part of non-monetary incentives.

About 20 000 pieces of land have been identified in Harare while 6000 are in Bulawayo with Government continuing identifying more land to allocate its employees.

"As part of the non-monetary incentives, Government is also promoting home ownership, through the identified 26 000 housing stands: 20 000 in Harare and 6 000 in Bulawayo, with further allocations planned across the country," he said.

Public Service Association president Mrs Cecilia Alexander thanked President Mnangagwa for awarding civil servants the special bonuses.

"I would like to thank President Mnangagwa for awarding civil servants a total of US $150, which is going to be paid in two months.

"This shows that our President places a lot of importance on the civil servants.

"I am sure this is going to come as a relief to all civil servants.

"It is also going to motivate us in doing our work, as we provide services to fellow citizens."

These measures reaffirm Government's dedication to uplifting the welfare of its workers and pensioners, ensuring their continued contribution to efficient and responsive public service delivery.