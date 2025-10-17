Zimbabwe: South Africa Horror Crash - 24-Hour Command Centres Set Up

GOVERNMENT has established two 24-hour Command Centres - one at Beitbridge Border Post and another in Louis Trichardt (Makhado) - to facilitate logistics and support for the families of people who perished in the horrific bus crash on Sunday.

A DNC bus carrying 91 passengers veered off Zoutpansberg Mountain in Limpopo Province, marking one of the deadliest road disasters in recent years.

By the end of the identification process conducted by the Department of Civil Protection, in collaboration with local authorities, the bodies of 36 people were positively identified, with 30 being Zimbabweans and six Malawians.

Deputy director for Response and Coordination in the Department of Civil Protection, Ms Veronica Bare, confirmed that efforts were underway to assist bereaved families.

A bus left Harare carrying 12 relatives of the deceased to aid in the identification process in Makhado.

"We have established two Command Centres at Beitbridge Border Post and in Makhado to coordinate all logistics around the disaster," said Ms Bare.

Doves Funeral Services has been engaged to transport the remains back to Zimbabwe once all necessary documentation and post-mortem procedures are completed.

This logistical support aims to ease the burden on families during this difficult time. The identification of the victims is being meticulously carried out using fingerprint verification systems and photographs.

Several relatives have already travelled to Makhado, with more expected from Masvingo and Beitbridge to assist in the identification process.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works spokesperson Mr Gabriel Masvora reiterated the Government's commitment to provide support to affected families until all victims are laid to rest.

"So far, about 15 people have come through our Disaster Management Centre and left for South Africa. We mobilised a bus to ferry them, while some relatives already in South Africa are assisting in the identification process," said Mr Masvora.

Efforts are being made to assist those without travel documents, as the Government is liaising with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and South African authorities to facilitate border crossings for family members wanting to identify their loved ones.

The identification process is expected to take several more days, with families encouraged to visit Tshilidzini Hospital to formally identify their loved ones.

By Tuesday, 17 families had arrived at the hospital for this purpose, and the process is anticipated to continue until all victims are accounted for.

Additionally, tragedy struck again on Wednesday when a cement-laden truck veered off the road near the crash site, prompting further investigations.

Emergency workers remained at the site late into the evening on Wednesday as authorities looked into this second incident.

The devastating bus accident has left communities in both Zimbabwe and Malawi mourning, with social media flooded with condolence messages and emotional tributes.

Government officials are urging the public to be patient as the painstaking identification process continues.

"We are doing everything possible to ensure our citizens are brought home with dignity," said Ms Bare.

As the situation unfolds, the community is encouraged to stay connected through official Government channels for updates and support.