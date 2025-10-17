East Africa: Somali PM Congratulates Newly Elected EAC MPs, Urges Strong Regional Engagement

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has congratulated the country's newly elected representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), calling their election a significant step forward in Somalia's integration into regional politics and economic cooperation.

In a meeting held in Mogadishu, Barre met with the MPs who were elected the previous day to represent Somalia in the legislative arm of the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc aimed at enhancing political and economic collaboration among member states.

"This election is not just a personal achievement for you, but a national milestone," Barre told the newly elected lawmakers. "It demonstrates Somalia's growing role in regional politics and economic frameworks."

Somalia formally joined the EAC in 2023, becoming the eighth member of the bloc, which also includes Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Barre urged the lawmakers to actively defend Somalia's national interests within the EALA, and to work diligently to promote stronger ties, integration, and development across the region.

"You are entrusted with the voice of the Somali people in the EAC. I encourage you to be active participants in shaping the future of our region and ensuring that Somalia's priorities are clearly represented," he said.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of regional unity, calling on the MPs to foster partnerships that support peace, infrastructure development, and economic growth throughout East Africa.

The East African Legislative Assembly is responsible for enacting laws and policies that affect the bloc, making it a crucial platform for influencing decisions on trade, mobility, security, and governance.

Somalia's entry into the EAC was seen as a major diplomatic and economic victory for the Horn of Africa nation, which has been rebuilding its institutions after decades of conflict.

Barre reaffirmed his government's commitment to deepening Somalia's engagement with all EAC organs and ensuring that the country becomes a fully active and contributing member of the regional community.