Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday praised the DanQaran government's significant achievements since taking office, urging continued efforts to strengthen state-building and improve essential public services.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Mohamud highlighted progress in security, economic recovery, governance, and revenue growth aimed at funding social services such as health and education.

He called on ministers to focus on advancing the country's democratization process to restore public trust and allow citizens to freely elect their leaders, reinforcing national unity and state legitimacy.

The cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to promote four diplomats to ambassadorial and consular general ranks. The diplomats promoted are:

Ahmed Abdullahi Ahmed (Ambassador)

Shirwac Abdullahi Ibrahim (Ambassador)

Hassan Hussein Hassan (Ambassador)

Guled Warsame Rooti (Consul General)

The ministries of internal security and defence reported on the country's security situation, noting that Somali forces have killed a record number of insurgents in the past six months and strengthened army training and equipment.