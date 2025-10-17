Sudan: Finance Minister Addresses 'Russia-Africa' Session On Economic Forum Fringes in Moscow

16 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Moscow, Oct. 16, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim addressed the special "Russia-Africa" session held on the sidelines of the Economic Forum in Moscow, where he delivered a comprehensive presentation on the current situation in Sudan and the challenges facing the country's path toward economic recovery in the aftermath of the war.

The Minister of Finance underscored the vast opportunities and immense potential that Sudan possesses across various productive sectors, particularly in oil and natural resources.

Dr. Ibrahim indicated that Sudan is steadily moving toward a phase of reconstruction and sustainable development, expressing the country's aspiration to broaden the horizons of strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation in the fields of investment, technology transfer, and capacity building, in ways that would positively impact the national economy and strengthen the Russia-Africa partnership.

He affirmed that relations between Sudan and Russia are witnessing steady growth and notable progress in various areas, stressing that the coming stage requires concerted efforts and the establishment of strong partnerships to enable Sudan to harness its enormous resources for economic development and to achieve stability and prosperity for its people.

