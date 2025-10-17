Eritrea: World Food Day and International Day for the Eradication of Poverty Observed

Asmara, 16 October 2025 - World Food Day and the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty were observed at the national level today at Hotel Mai-Nefhi under the respective themes "Hand in Hand for Better Food and a Better Future" and "Empowering Communities through Climate Change Action and Food Security Initiatives to Eradicate Poverty and Foster Prosperity."

The conference was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, heads of UN offices in Eritrea, as well as invited guests.

In his keynote address, Mr. Tekleab Misgina, Director General of Regulatory Services at the Ministry of Agriculture, said that this year's observance is particularly significant for Eritrea. He noted that Eritrea reaffirms its commitment to food security not only as a national priority but also as a cornerstone of its development strategy.

Mr. Tekleab went on to state that the Government of Eritrea is working tirelessly to modernize traditional agricultural practices by introducing new technologies while preserving its heritage. The focus, he said, is on increasing productivity, diversifying crops, and promoting sustainable agricultural techniques that safeguard the environment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a video message, Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of FAO, and Ms. Ariella Glinni, FAO Representative in Eritrea, said that FAO's work is guided by the principles of "Better Production," "Better Nutrition," "Better Environment," and "Better Life." They noted that these principles resonate with the Ministry of Agriculture's roadmap and provide a strong foundation for aligning efforts to build resilient national agrifood systems.

Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai, UNDP Resident Representative in Eritrea, for his part, expressed readiness to work in line with Eritrea's development priorities. He said that climate-resilient agriculture is being introduced in various regions of the country, emphasizing that eradicating poverty requires an integrated and collective effort.