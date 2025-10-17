Somalia: Energy Access, Renewable Transition Top the Agenda At Somalia Success Stories Forum

Mogadishu — Somali government officials and business leaders on Wednesday, Oct 15, called for greater investment in clean energy and infrastructure at a major forum in Mogadishu, as the country works to expand access to electricity and reduce its reliance on imported fuel.

The 4th Somalia Success Stories Forum, organised by leading telecoms provider Hormuud Telecom, focused on policy, investment, and the role of the private sector in shaping the country's energy future. Somalia remains one of the least electrified countries in Africa, with roughly 49% of the population lacking access to electricity, according to government data.

"We are committed to cutting our dependence on imported fuel, which currently makes up 85% of Somalia's electricity generation," Energy and Water Resources Minister Abdullahi Bidhaan said at the event. "Our goal is to reduce this to 50% over the next three years, with the rest powered by solar energy."

Somalia does not have a national power grid, and most electricity is provided by private suppliers using diesel generators. Bidhaan said rebuilding and modernising the grid was a priority to ensure reliable electricity across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama praised Somali-owned electricity firms for providing 24-hour power in Mogadishu, despite high operational costs and limited infrastructure.

"Bringing the average price of electricity in Mogadishu to $0.36 per kilowatt-hour has taken effort, knowledge, and capital," he said. "These companies are helping the country recover and move forward."

Other speakers highlighted the growing role of clean cooking solutions. Somali Chamber of Commerce Chairman Mohamud Abdikarim Gabeyre said local gas suppliers such as SomGas, Benaadir Gas, and HASS Petroleum had helped reduce the use of firewood and charcoal, easing pressure on women and the environment.

"These companies have made it easier and cheaper to cook, while reducing deforestation and contributing to climate change mitigation," Gabeyre said.

Petroleum and Minerals Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed said Somalia was exploring domestic oil reserves in a bid to lower fuel import costs and increase energy security.

Hormuud Telecom Chairman Ahmed Mahmoud Yusuf said 90% of the company's facilities are now powered by solar energy, part of its wider sustainability strategy.

"We have chosen to harness the natural resources that God has blessed us with," Yusuf said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's forum closed with calls for stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate energy access and transition to cleaner, more affordable power sources.