South Africa: Police Raid Brown Mogotsi's Business

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed officers are at Brown Mogotsi's business in Seweding village in Mahikeng as part of an ongoing investigation.

Mogotsi's name has been linked to claims of political interference, leaked police dockets and ties to powerful figures revealed before the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee.

Police officers descended on the Seweding village business of well-known North West businessman Brown Mogotsi this week.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the operation, saying: "The South African Police Service confirms that there is police presence at the business premises of Mr Brown Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng, North West province. This visit is part of an ongoing investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission."

The raid comes as two major investigations are shining a spotlight on corruption, power and interference inside the police service.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is digging into claims of corruption and criminal interference in the South African Police Service. It was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi dropped bombshell allegations about senior officers and politicians meddling in police work.

At the same time, Parliament's ad hoc committee is running its own probe into the same issues. Both bodies have been looking closely at claims that certain businesspeople, including Mogotsi, have used their connections to influence police investigations and gain access to confidential case information.

Mogotsi, a businessman from Mahikeng, has been named in several testimonies. Witnesses told the commission that he was in touch with senior police figures and had inside knowledge of "121 dockets" handled by the Political Killings Task Team.

The Madlanga Commission has formally implicated Mogotsi by sending him a Rule 3 notice. He has been given days to respond to allegations of unlawful interference in police operations and alleged links to organised crime and political networks.

Sources close to the investigation say police at his premises could be collecting evidence, including documents and electronic devices, to back up what witnesses have already told the commission.

Both the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary committee have said their work will not interfere with ongoing police investigations. But the police operation in Mahikeng shows that the probes are starting to move from talk to action.