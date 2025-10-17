Uganda: Inclusive Elections Will Restore Peace in Libya, Says Museveni

President Museveni has called on Libyan authorities to involve all citizens in restoring peace in the North African nation through transparent and inclusive national elections.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with a Libyan delegation on the sidelines of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, President Museveni emphasized that lasting peace in Libya can only be achieved if the people themselves determine the future of their country.

"Libya belongs to the Libyan people. All the owners of the country, every Libyan, must be asked what should be done through peaceful elections," Museveni said, stressing that political disagreements among leaders should not deny citizens their right to participate in shaping their governance.

"If there are arguments among leaders, why not ask the people? Why should anyone just take over my home as if I have no say?" he added.

Nearly 15 years after the fall of former President Muammar Gaddafi, Libya remains a divided nation, with the country split between two rival administrations: the internationally recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli and the Government of National Stability based in Benghazi.

This political stalemate has created challenges in governance, national security, and service delivery, leaving ordinary Libyans caught in a prolonged struggle for stability.

President Museveni expressed concern over the ongoing division, describing it as unfair to the Libyan people. He drew parallels with Uganda's own political history.

"Here, we had bad leaders like Idi Amin, but all their supporters took part in elections because we have no right to remove them--it's their country. They should continue with their normal rights," Museveni noted.

He also spoke of discussions held with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi regarding collaborative efforts for peace in Libya.

"I am glad because I agreed with President Al-Sisi to work together, but I hadn't followed up. Now, your visit has encouraged me. If all Libyan factions agree to have elections for all Libyans, not a few, it will stop ruining the country," he said.

Museveni emphasized Africa's role in mediating internal conflicts and promoting unity across the continent.

The Libyan delegation was led by Musbah Abouksham, Head of the General Assembly Department and Foreign Minister, who conveyed greetings from President Mohamed Al-Menfi of the Presidential Council of Libya. Abouksham thanked Uganda for its unwavering support of peace and stability initiatives in Africa.

He reiterated the Government of National Unity's commitment to achieving national unity and stability through transparent elections.

"We need your advice and support for our politicians in Libya. Any initiative to ensure Libyan citizens' participation in elections will be highly appreciated," Abouksham stated.

He praised Museveni as a highly respected African leader among Libyans from both the east and west, noting Uganda's non-interference in Libya's internal affairs. He also shared a personal connection to the country, recalling his time in Uganda between 1995 and 1998, during which his father served as a Libyan diplomat.

"Part of my education and culture was shaped here," Abouksham said.

The delegation expressed best wishes to President Museveni in the upcoming 2026 elections, affirming that Libya is keen to strengthen its investments in Uganda.

"We are sure that you are the best choice to lead Uganda in the coming period. And this victory will not only be for the Ugandan people but also for the entire African people," Abouksham added.

President Museveni's call for inclusive elections in Libya aligns with the broader objectives of the African Union and the Non-Aligned Movement to promote homegrown, democratic solutions to political crises.

Other members of the Libyan delegation included Fatalla Elzuni, Minister for Youth and Special Envoy of the Prime Minister to Africa; Ibrahim Ahmed Sultan, Libya's Ambassador to Uganda; and Sofian Belkher, Director of the International Organizations Department.

From the Ugandan side, the meeting was attended by Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.