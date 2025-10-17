Uganda: Museveni Pledges Stronger Uganda-Iran Relations

President Museveni has reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran across all sectors, such as trade and investment, as part of efforts to promote shared prosperity between the two nations.

Museveni made the pledge on Wednesday, during a meeting with a high-level Iranian delegation led by Iran's Foreign Minister, Dr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala.

"We are ready to develop and strengthen our relationship with Iran. On business, we are going to move," he said.

Dr. Araghchi conveyed warm greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extended an official invitation to President Museveni to visit Iran.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The President sent his best regards to you and asked me to extend an invitation to Your Excellency," he said, recalling the visit of the late President Ebrahim Raisi to Uganda two years ago.

"You know, two years ago, our late President paid a visit to Uganda, which was very good and successful."

In response, President Museveni expressed gratitude for the invitation, noting that he would honor it after Uganda's forthcoming elections.

"I will come after the elections," he said.

Dr. Araghchi welcomed the response:

"That's very good news. I will convey this to my President."

Turning to trade, Dr. Araghchi acknowledged that the volume of commercial exchange between Uganda and Iran remains below potential but expressed optimism about future growth.

"The trade between the two sides is not good at all, and we believe there are many opportunities to be discovered and explored. There are many Iranian companies interested in doing business in engineering and construction in your country, and some have already started that," he said.

He urged Uganda to continue supporting Iranian enterprises operating locally and proposed that the two countries hold their next Joint Economic Commission to identify and unlock untapped investment opportunities.

Dr. Araghchi also encouraged Ugandan business leaders to accompany President Museveni during his future visit to Iran to meet potential counterparts in the Iranian private sector.

"There is no sanction on food products, agricultural products, medicines, or medical equipment," he added, underscoring Iran's capacity to engage in mutually beneficial trade despite international restrictions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your country also has a very good possibility to provide us with agricultural products."

Dr. Araghchi thanked President Museveni and the Government of Uganda for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation and commended Uganda for successfully organizing the NAM ministerial meeting.

"We are very grateful for the well-organized ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, and we hope that we can achieve more solidarity, unity, and cooperation among member states."

He also applauded President Museveni's firm stance against what he termed acts of aggression by Israel and the United States, describing Uganda's position as "a very correct and principled one."

The meeting was attended by by the Iran Ambassador to Uganda Majid Saffar, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, and Vahid Ahmadi, Member of Parliament, Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Kamahungye Elly, Director of International and Regional Economic Cooperation.