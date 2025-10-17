Tanzania: EU, UNCDF Power Tanzania's Clean Cooking Revolution

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's quest to achieve clean cooking for all has received a major boost after the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), through its European Union (EU)-funded CookFund Programme, handed over emission analyzer to the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS).

The facility, handed over in Dar es Salaam on yesterday, is expected to revolutionize the testing and certification of clean cooking appliances--both imported and locally produced--by enabling accurate analysis of gas emissions and reducing testing costs.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Dr James Mataragio, said the analyzer marks a turning point in the country's clean energy transition.

"This marks a major milestone in advancing clean cooking in Tanzania. I am honoured to launch the first-ever emission analyzer dedicated to clean cooking appliances," he said. "With this facility, TBS can now certify appliances, lower testing costs, and support innovators in scaling up. I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the EU for their leadership and support."

Tanzania has set a national target to ensure 80 per cent of households adopt clean cooking solutions by 2034 as part of efforts to safeguard public health and the environment.

The Head of Cooperation at the European Union, Mr Marc Stalsmans, commended the government's commitment, noting that the EU will continue to support clean energy programmes in Tanzania.

"We are proud of Tanzania's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions," he said. "This analyzer will benefit innovators and manufacturers by cutting testing costs and accelerating the standardization of clean cooking appliances--ensuring safer and healthier options for all Tanzanians."

Implemented by UNCDF on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, the EU-funded CookFund Programme has so far provided results-based grants to 78 enterprises, supported 41 public institutions in adopting clean cooking, benefited over 1.7 million people, and created more than 11,600 jobs.

UNCDF Representative Mr Shigeki Komatsubara said the emission analyzer will help the country better measure the real environmental and health impacts of clean cooking technologies.

Meanwhile, TBS Director General, Dr Ashura A. Katunzi, said the new equipment will enhance the bureau's testing capacity and lower certification costs.

"This is a significant step toward standardizing clean cooking appliances in Tanzania," she said. "We also seek continued support to extend this initiative to our Mbeya and Mwanza offices to strengthen our national capacity."