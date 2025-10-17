Kenya: Raila Odinga's Body Arrives At Nyayo Stadium in a Military Convoy As Nation Gathers for State Funeral

Nairobi — The military convoy carrying the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at Nyayo National Stadium, marking the start of the State Funeral ceremony to be led by President William Ruto.

The solemn convoy, which departed Parliament Buildings shortly after 9 am, wound its way through Uhuru Highway under heavy security escort.

Military police outriders, ceremonial guards, and a full military band led the procession as mourners lined the route, waving national flags, olive branches, and twigs in a final salute to the late opposition leader.

The military carriage, draped in the Kenyan flag, was flanked by Kenya Defence Forces officers, followed by an extended formation of military vehicles and ceremonial units.

At Parliament earlier, tight security was mounted by KDF and National Police Service officers as preparations for the final departure got underway.

Raila's body was received by senior government officials, clergy, and family members before being placed in the main foyer for a brief lying-in-state ceremony.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the State Funeral would feature full military honours, a sermon by the Anglican Church of Kenya, tributes from the family, and messages of condolence from national and foreign leaders.

Security remains heightened around Nyayo Stadium following crowd control challenges at Kasarani Satdium during a public viewing on Thursday.

After the funeral service, the body will be returned to Lee Funeral Home and later taken to Raila's Karen residence for an overnight vigil before departing for Kisumu on Saturday.