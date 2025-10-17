Kenya: Leaders Arrive At Nyayo Stadium for Raila's State Funeral

17 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Dignitaries arrived at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi for the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died last week in India.

Among the early arrivals are Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete also arrived at the venue in the company of Vice President Philip Mpango.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, arrived at the venue at 9.30am and was received by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Charles Kahariri.

President Ruto will lead the nation in paying final respects to the veteran opposition leader and democracy icon.

Security remains tight within and around the stadium, with military honour guards lining the red carpet in preparation for the arrival of the casket, which will be borne in a ceremonial procession by the Kenya Defence Forces.

The funeral service, which will feature prayers, eulogies, and tributes from both local and international leaders, in part of activities forming national mourning for the 80-year-old reformist set to be laid to rest on Sunday.

